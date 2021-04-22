Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.22. 10,915,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,890,862. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $24.74. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day moving average is $18.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HAL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

In related news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

