Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) from a c rating to a b rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HWC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hancock Whitney from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.14.

Shares of HWC stock opened at $44.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.97. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $47.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.65, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.93%.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $170,518.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,653.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $94,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,344.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the first quarter worth $107,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

