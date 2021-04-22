Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Sells 2,000 Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning reduced its stake in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Allakos were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 13,652 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 4th quarter worth $39,718,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.67.

In other Allakos news, CEO Robert Alexander sold 20,000 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.14, for a total value of $2,422,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Robert J. More sold 4,878 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total value of $552,092.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 246,460 shares of company stock worth $28,807,367 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

ALLK stock opened at $105.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.62. Allakos Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.51 and a 12-month high of $157.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that Allakos Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

