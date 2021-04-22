Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides debt and equity financing for infrastructure projects. Its infrastructure projects include Energy Efficiency Projects, Clean Energy Projects and Other Sustainable Infrastructure Projects. The company serves federal, state and local governments, commercial, utility, and industrial markets. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. “

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

NYSE HASI traded up $1.80 on Wednesday, reaching $53.62. The company had a trading volume of 680,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,480. The company has a quick ratio of 34.85, a current ratio of 34.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.82. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $72.42.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%. On average, research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $2,694,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,555,718.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $519,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,627,813.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 40,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 482.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.