Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,249 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KEY. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in KeyCorp by 51.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Shares of KEY stock opened at $20.44 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $21.81. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.45 and its 200-day moving average is $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KEY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.74.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.