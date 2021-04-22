Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 530 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 5,300.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $607,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $496,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $437,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $259,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Airbnb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $167.07 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.41.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The firm had revenue of $859.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.79 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

