Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 18.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MXL opened at $37.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.66. MaxLinear, Inc. has a one year low of $14.98 and a one year high of $44.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.09, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.23. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $314,897.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,704 shares in the company, valued at $6,352,536.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis Ling sold 14,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $546,952.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 979,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,013,919.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,895 shares of company stock valued at $4,032,646 in the last quarter. 9.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MXL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MaxLinear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. MaxLinear has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

