Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 314 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 9.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $88.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $202.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $3.3784 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 39.69%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

