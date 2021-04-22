Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 80 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 789.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,382,000 after acquiring an additional 37,874 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 141,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,502,000 after purchasing an additional 76,474 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 797.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 32,943 shares during the period.

Shares of BFAM opened at $164.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.23 and a fifty-two week high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $377.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.48 million. Analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.25.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $66,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,544,426.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $321,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,069,186.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,696 shares of company stock worth $8,037,730. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

