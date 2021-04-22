Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HOG has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.27.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $47.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.43. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $47.57.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,730,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,988 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,597,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,434,000 after buying an additional 317,110 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at $102,777,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at $66,511,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 836,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,716,000 after buying an additional 8,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

