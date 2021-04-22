Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harrow Health Inc. owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, including an ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx. The company holds Eton Pharmaceuticals, Surface Pharmaceuticals, Melt Pharmaceuticals, Mayfield Pharmaceuticals and Radley Pharmaceuticals as subsidiaries. Harrow Health Inc., formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Harrow Health from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ HROW opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.75 and a beta of 1.08. Harrow Health has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $11.10.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 million. Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that Harrow Health will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in Harrow Health by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,065,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,029,000 after acquiring an additional 106,416 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Harrow Health by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,532,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after acquiring an additional 63,207 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Harrow Health by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,493,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 159,733 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Harrow Health by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 505,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 229,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Harrow Health by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 263,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 8,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business. The company was founded by Mark L.

