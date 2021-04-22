Hathor (HTR) Price Down 11% This Week

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 21st. During the last week, Hathor has traded 11% lower against the dollar. Hathor has a market cap of $236.27 million and $6.73 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hathor coin can now be bought for approximately $1.31 or 0.00002402 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hathor alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00062869 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $149.95 or 0.00275724 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004422 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $559.64 or 0.01029036 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00024529 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.73 or 0.00659621 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,240.44 or 0.99734294 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hathor Coin Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. The official website for Hathor is hathor.network . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hathor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hathor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.