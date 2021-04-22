Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Trading Up 5.6%

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) shares shot up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.69 and last traded at $17.57. 14,464 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 975,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.64.

HAYW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

In related news, insider Rick Roetken purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Harris Silber acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $170,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 26,000 shares of company stock worth $442,000.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

