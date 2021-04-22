HC Wainwright Boosts IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Price Target to $35.00

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $23.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IDEAYA Biosciences has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.60.

NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $19.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 2.11. IDEAYA Biosciences has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $24.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.72.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $103,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,583.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Lackner sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $46,168.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 12,816 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 367.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 60,296 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $805,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 16,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

