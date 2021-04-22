HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.30-$14.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $54.0-$55.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $54.54 billion.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $197.53 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $91.21 and a 12-month high of $198.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Truist boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $177.28.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total transaction of $1,799,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,942,976.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 73,853 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $13,053,517.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 339,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,954,483.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,314 shares of company stock valued at $20,526,026 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

