HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Acquired by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,578 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,881 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank makes up about 3.2% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $22,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 25.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth about $518,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE HDB traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,904. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $35.65 and a 12 month high of $84.70. The firm has a market cap of $128.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.42.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. Analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.