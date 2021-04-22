Head to Head Analysis: REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) & SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ)

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) and SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.2% of REGENXBIO shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of REGENXBIO shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for REGENXBIO and SQZ Biotechnologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REGENXBIO 0 2 5 1 2.88 SQZ Biotechnologies 0 0 5 0 3.00

REGENXBIO currently has a consensus price target of $62.50, suggesting a potential upside of 86.18%. SQZ Biotechnologies has a consensus price target of $38.33, suggesting a potential upside of 202.08%. Given SQZ Biotechnologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SQZ Biotechnologies is more favorable than REGENXBIO.

Profitability

This table compares REGENXBIO and SQZ Biotechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REGENXBIO -63.13% -21.73% -18.74% SQZ Biotechnologies N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares REGENXBIO and SQZ Biotechnologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REGENXBIO $35.23 million 40.50 -$94.73 million ($3.26) -10.30 SQZ Biotechnologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SQZ Biotechnologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than REGENXBIO.

Summary

SQZ Biotechnologies beats REGENXBIO on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381. The company was founded by Kenneth T. Mills and James M. Wilson on July 16, 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. The company's lead product candidate, SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer. Its additional platforms in development are SQZ Activating Antigen Carriers; and SQZ Tolerizing Antigen Carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

