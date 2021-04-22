Head-To-Head Contrast: Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) versus Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF)

Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF) and Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pengrowth Energy and Brigham Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pengrowth Energy $408.45 million 0.06 -$431.50 million N/A N/A Brigham Minerals $101.51 million 8.86 $21.64 million $0.57 27.82

Brigham Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pengrowth Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Pengrowth Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.6% of Brigham Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Brigham Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pengrowth Energy and Brigham Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pengrowth Energy -147.21% -193.94% -25.06% Brigham Minerals -3.67% 1.70% 1.09%

Volatility & Risk

Pengrowth Energy has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brigham Minerals has a beta of 2.45, indicating that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Pengrowth Energy and Brigham Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pengrowth Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Brigham Minerals 0 0 8 1 3.11

Brigham Minerals has a consensus target price of $15.11, indicating a potential downside of 4.72%. Given Brigham Minerals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brigham Minerals is more favorable than Pengrowth Energy.

Summary

Brigham Minerals beats Pengrowth Energy on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pengrowth Energy

Pengrowth Energy Corporation, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing properties are the Lindbergh thermal property covering an area of 20,800 net acres located in Alberta; and Groundbirch property totaling an area of 12,536 net acres located to the south west of Fort St. John, British Columbia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 269 net producing oil and natural gas wells; and 586 net non-producing wells, as well as total proved plus probable reserves of 446.6 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. Pengrowth Energy Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc. owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral and royalty interests in approximately 61,000 net mineral acres; and owned mineral and royalty interests in 5,985 gross productive horizontal wells, which consisted of 5,398 oil wells and 587 natural gas wells. Brigham Minerals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Austin, Texas.

