Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $407.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.12 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.64. 4,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,801. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.33. Healthcare Services Group has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $35.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.2062 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HCSG shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

