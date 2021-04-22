Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Shares Bought by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) by 112.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Heat Biologics were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heat Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Heat Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,888,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Heat Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at about $754,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Heat Biologics by 3,083.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 28,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Heat Biologics by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 98,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HTBX shares. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Heat Biologics from $5.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Heat Biologics in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Heat Biologics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heat Biologics in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

Shares of HTBX opened at $6.65 on Thursday. Heat Biologics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.25.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

