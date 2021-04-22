Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Acquired by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Geier Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.42.

NYSE HL traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.42. The stock had a trading volume of 270,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,717,722. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -128.20, a PEG ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.75. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $8.45.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $188.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.44 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.009 dividend. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently -30.77%.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.