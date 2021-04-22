HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €74.47 ($87.61).

HEI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of ETR:HEI opened at €77.72 ($91.44) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €75.10 and a 200 day moving average price of €63.96. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of €38.60 ($45.41) and a twelve month high of €81.04 ($95.34). The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

