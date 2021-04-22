HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Raises Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.343 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from HeidelbergCement’s previous annual dividend of $0.08.

HDELY opened at $18.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.31. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.48. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

