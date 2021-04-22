Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

HEINY has been the topic of several other research reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Heineken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Heineken from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

OTCMKTS HEINY traded up $2.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.27. 20,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,202. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.36. Heineken has a 12-month low of $38.45 and a 12-month high of $58.50. The firm has a market cap of $67.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. It operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

