Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.29% of Helen of Troy worth $15,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HELE. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HELE. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.60.

HELE opened at $230.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.02. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $134.23 and a fifty-two week high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

