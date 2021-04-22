HempCoin (THC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $21,567.00

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $6.85 million and approximately $21,567.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0262 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, HempCoin has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,783.27 or 1.00220120 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00038232 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00011754 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.57 or 0.00151049 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001042 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004869 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About HempCoin

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 261,575,802 coins and its circulating supply is 261,440,652 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

