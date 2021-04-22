Hennessy Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 22,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCD opened at $232.26 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $167.85 and a twelve month high of $234.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.94. The firm has a market cap of $173.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.30.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

