Hennessy Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 297.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 23,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $629,852.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 376,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,969,882.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on TITN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

TITN stock opened at $25.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.37 million, a PE ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.23 and its 200-day moving average is $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.60 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

