Hennessy Advisors Inc. Makes New $4.86 Million Investment in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 226,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,863,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 10.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 476,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after acquiring an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,483,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,928,000 after acquiring an additional 549,570 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 194,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 18,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $21.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.32. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

MFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Alliance Securities restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. CIBC cut Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

