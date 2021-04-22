Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 12,150 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 38.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,150 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $258.78 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.81 and its 200 day moving average is $235.75. The stock has a market cap of $149.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,795.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AMGN. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 target price on Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.14.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.