Heritage Way Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.8% of Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,351,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $21,322,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $16,697,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 649.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 108,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,278,000 after acquiring an additional 94,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,467,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,602,000 after acquiring an additional 87,838 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VSS stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,377. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.25. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $82.68 and a 52 week high of $135.22.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

