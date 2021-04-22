Heritage Way Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 19,294 Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Allegion by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 17,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Allegion by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Allegion by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Longbow Research raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allegion from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.56.

Shares of ALLE traded up $4.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $137.77. 6,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,544. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 1.12. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $89.83 and a 52 week high of $134.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.38 million. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

