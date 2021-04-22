Heritage Way Advisors LLC Has $3.10 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises approximately 1.4% of Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $2,345,618,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887,519 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,182 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,649 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 171.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,592,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.79. 186,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,626,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $236.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.07 and a 200-day moving average of $51.30. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $43.20 and a 12 month high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KO. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. HSBC cut their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.47.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.