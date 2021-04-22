Heritage Way Advisors LLC Has $5.24 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 61,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $14,390,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.36 on Thursday, hitting $271.95. The stock had a trading volume of 37,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,909. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $148.98 and a one year high of $272.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $261.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.14.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

