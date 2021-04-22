Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Trading Up 2.9%

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)’s stock price traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.67 and last traded at $17.64. 23,439 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,008,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average of $17.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 216.18% and a negative return on equity of 65.06%. The company had revenue of $20.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 million. Equities analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 13.1% in the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 22,339 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 119,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 43,406 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,691,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.