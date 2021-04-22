Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Position Raised by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 119,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,516 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Hexcel worth $6,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Hexcel by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 5.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel during the third quarter worth about $832,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HXL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their target price on Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.59.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $499,826.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,614.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HXL traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $58.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,845. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $64.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.03.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.48 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

