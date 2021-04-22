Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Sets New 12-Month High at $43.40

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.40 and last traded at $43.40, with a volume of 558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.02.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HGV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.23 and its 200-day moving average is $31.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.64 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 7.24.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,880,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,359,000 after buying an additional 211,238 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 292.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,597,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,791,000 after buying an additional 2,680,866 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,986,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,815 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1,668,763.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,835,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,096,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,384,000 after acquiring an additional 166,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

