HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.67

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.67 and traded as high as $20.50. HMN Financial shares last traded at $20.39, with a volume of 831 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $96.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.67.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. HMN Financial had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $12.22 million during the quarter.

In related news, CFO Jon J. Eberle sold 8,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $180,382.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,363.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jon J. Eberle sold 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $29,061.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,149.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,494 shares of company stock valued at $233,009 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMNF. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in HMN Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,053,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in HMN Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HMN Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in HMN Financial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 29,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

About HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF)

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts.

