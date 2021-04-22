HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.67

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.67 and traded as high as $20.50. HMN Financial shares last traded at $20.39, with a volume of 831 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market cap of $96.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.67.
HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. HMN Financial had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $12.22 million during the quarter.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMNF. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in HMN Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,053,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in HMN Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HMN Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in HMN Financial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 29,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.57% of the company’s stock.
About HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF)
HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts.
Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained
Receive News & Ratings for HMN Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMN Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.