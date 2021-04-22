Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on HCHDF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

OTCMKTS:HCHDF traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $2.92. The stock had a trading volume of 11,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,287. Hochschild Mining has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $4.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells gold and silver in the Americas. It also offers dorÃ© and concentrates. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.