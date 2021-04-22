HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by First Command Bank

First Command Bank lowered its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 41.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,431 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in HP were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional lifted its position in HP by 17.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,259 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in HP by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in shares of HP by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 36,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in shares of HP by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 40,705 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of HP by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 12,057 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

HPQ opened at $33.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day moving average of $25.15. The company has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $34.27.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HPQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.37.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

