HSBC Upgrades Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) to “Hold”

HSBC upgraded shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AFLYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $6.75.

OTCMKTS AFLYY opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.61. Air France-KLM has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $7.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.55.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter. Air France-KLM had a negative net margin of 38.76% and a negative return on equity of 678.23%. Research analysts anticipate that Air France-KLM will post -17.14 EPS for the current year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

