HTMLCOIN (HTML) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $51,893.00

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. HTMLCOIN has a total market cap of $15.76 million and approximately $51,893.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,018.11 or 0.99994781 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00036437 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00012006 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.44 or 0.00548752 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.00 or 0.00385039 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $500.84 or 0.00927119 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.91 or 0.00144214 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004170 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 67.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Coin Profile

HTMLCOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

