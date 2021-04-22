Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Stock Holdings Lowered by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 725,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,757,000 after acquiring an additional 374,417 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 518,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,458,000 after acquiring an additional 281,553 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 190.1% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 310,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,889,000 after acquiring an additional 203,297 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,428,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,151,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,321,000 after acquiring an additional 130,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mitchell B. Waldman sold 467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $83,873.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,506 shares in the company, valued at $9,789,277.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $1,255,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,865.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,085 over the last three months. 2.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.09.

NYSE HII opened at $208.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.70. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.44 and a 52-week high of $210.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

