Huobi BTC Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $274.18 Million (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be purchased for about $53,009.20 or 1.00349999 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Huobi BTC has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $1.48 billion and $274.18 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00062525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.23 or 0.00276823 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004458 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $545.34 or 0.01032365 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00024087 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.30 or 0.00646104 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,712.36 or 0.99788061 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 27,906 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

