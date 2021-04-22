Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $9.22 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 6.6% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,934,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $946,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 26.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $273.74. 48,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,277. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $259.88 and its 200 day moving average is $250.53. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $170.89 and a 1-year high of $277.00.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

