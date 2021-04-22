Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Reduces Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lowered its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,870,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,662,000 after buying an additional 1,589,203 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,552,176.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 638,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,557,000 after buying an additional 638,044 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,961,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,718,000 after buying an additional 369,746 shares during the period. Appleton Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,859,000. Finally, Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,528,000.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock remained flat at $$32.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 50,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,594. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.94. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

