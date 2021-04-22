Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $28.52

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.52 and traded as high as $29.67. Husqvarna AB (publ) shares last traded at $29.59, with a volume of 17,226 shares trading hands.

Separately, DNB Markets cut Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Husqvarna AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.07.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $776.44 million during the quarter.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HSQVY)

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products, and cutting equipment and diamond tools. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

