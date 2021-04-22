Hydro Protocol Price Tops $0.0233 on Major Exchanges (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. Hydro Protocol has a market capitalization of $16.37 million and approximately $4.57 million worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydro Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00070909 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00020164 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $403.91 or 0.00732494 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.82 or 0.00095792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,565.91 or 0.08280401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00050615 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

HOT is a coin. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 coins. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

