Hydromer (OTCMKTS:HYDI) Trading Up 23.2%

Hydromer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYDI) was up 23.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 4,698 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 21,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.38.

Hydromer Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HYDI)

Hydromer, Inc invents, develops, patents, licenses, manufactures, and sells hydrophilic polymer-based products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Polymer Research and Medical Products. It offers medical coatings and services; medical hydrogel; cosmetic intermediaries; and anti-fog/anti-frost condensation control coating products.

