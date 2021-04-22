IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IAMGOLD Corp is an international gold exploration and mining company based in Canada. It holds a 38% stake in the Sadiola Gold Mine and a 40% stake in the Yatela Gold Mine. Both are located in Mali, West Africa. Measured and indicated resources at Sadiola and Yatela are 5.5 million ounces of gold (including reserves of 5.2 million ounces). Inferred resources are 5.9 million ounces. IAMGOLD is actively exploring highly prospective ground in Africa and South America. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IAG. TheStreet raised IAMGOLD from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. CSFB decreased their target price on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised IAMGOLD to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on IAMGOLD from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IAMGOLD currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.01.

IAG opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.34. IAMGOLD has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $5.35.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $347.50 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 31.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at $12,845,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,933 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 66,447 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 160,452 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,075,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.40% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

